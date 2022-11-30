One bystander allowed for inpatients in medical colleges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of recurring hospital attacks, the health department has decided to allow only one bystander per inpatient in medical colleges. Only one bystander is allowed outside the ICU as well. If the patient needs the support of more people then an additional bystander will be allowed on the direction of the doctor. The additional bystander will get a special pass.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George, in the wake of an attack on a post-graduate medical student in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. The representatives of post-graduate doctors who were critical of the lack of security in medical colleges, also attended the meeting.

The visitors are allowed to meet patients admitted in wards only between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The meeting also decided to install alarm bells to alert security officers. The hospital staff will be provided the contact numbers of security chief and police in aid posts, said the minister.

She said steps would be taken to set up a police outpost that can handle attacks against health workers and medico-legal cases, at Thiruvananthapuram MCH. The meeting also decided to conduct a mock drill with the support of police to deal with emergency situations.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of recurring hospital attacks, the health department has decided to allow only one bystander per inpatient in medical colleges. Only one bystander is allowed outside the ICU as well. If the patient needs the support of more people then an additional bystander will be allowed on the direction of the doctor. The additional bystander will get a special pass. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George, in the wake of an attack on a post-graduate medical student in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. The representatives of post-graduate doctors who were critical of the lack of security in medical colleges, also attended the meeting. The visitors are allowed to meet patients admitted in wards only between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm. The meeting also decided to install alarm bells to alert security officers. The hospital staff will be provided the contact numbers of security chief and police in aid posts, said the minister. She said steps would be taken to set up a police outpost that can handle attacks against health workers and medico-legal cases, at Thiruvananthapuram MCH. The meeting also decided to conduct a mock drill with the support of police to deal with emergency situations.