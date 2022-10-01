Home States Kerala

Another murder, straight out of movie 'Drishyam' in Kerala; youth's body found buried in house

During the investigation in the area, it was found that construction work had been done in the house in the last few days and the foundation of the house had been excavated and concrete had been poure

Published: 01st October 2022 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

The victim Bindumon 

The victim Bindumon 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: 'Drishyam,' the 2013 Malayalam blockbuster in which the hero buries a body beneath the foundation of a police station, has provided the plot for around half a dozen murders in Kerala. In the latest incident, the body of a man, who went missing from Aryad in Alappuzha district was found buried under the extension area of a rented house at Changanassery in Kottayam district.

Bindukumar aka Bindan, 44, of Aryad in Alappuzha district, had gone missing on September 26 and the family had filed a police complaint in this regard. On Saturday, the police dug up the floor of a house located in a colony near Poovam on AC Canal Road in Changanassery and retrieved his body.

A police team that was investigating the case got information that the extension floor of the house was dug up and concreted recently. Growing suspicious, the police dug up the floor of the house and retrieved the body. The body was taken out in the presence of Changanassery tahsildar as per the instructions of the RDO. After conducting an inquest the body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination.

The relatives of Bindukumar had lodged a man-missing complaint with Alappuzha North police. During the investigation, the police traced his mobile phone location to Changanassery. The police found that the last person contacted by Bindukumar was his friend Muthukumar, a native of Poovam.

ALSO READKochi murders: Extensive survey to be carried out at roadside eateries

However, it was found that the construction work of the house was completed in the last few days and the extension area of the house was dug up and concreted again. The two-wheeler used by the victim was found abandoned in a stream at Vakathanam on Friday. A police team led by Changanassery station house officer Richard Varghese dug up the newly concreted floor of the extension of the house on Saturday morning and recovered the body, which was found tied in a sack. The reason for the murder is yet to be confirmed. The suspect Muthukumar is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him.

In December 2016, another 'Drishyam'-model murder had occurred at Thalayolaparamb in the district. The accused in the case was nabbed by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Changanassery Drishyam model murder Kerala murder
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp