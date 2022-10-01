Another murder, straight out of movie 'Drishyam' in Kerala; youth's body found buried in house

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: 'Drishyam,' the 2013 Malayalam blockbuster in which the hero buries a body beneath the foundation of a police station, has provided the plot for around half a dozen murders in Kerala. In the latest incident, the body of a man, who went missing from Aryad in Alappuzha district was found buried under the extension area of a rented house at Changanassery in Kottayam district.

Bindukumar aka Bindan, 44, of Aryad in Alappuzha district, had gone missing on September 26 and the family had filed a police complaint in this regard. On Saturday, the police dug up the floor of a house located in a colony near Poovam on AC Canal Road in Changanassery and retrieved his body.

A police team that was investigating the case got information that the extension floor of the house was dug up and concreted recently. Growing suspicious, the police dug up the floor of the house and retrieved the body. The body was taken out in the presence of Changanassery tahsildar as per the instructions of the RDO. After conducting an inquest the body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination.

The relatives of Bindukumar had lodged a man-missing complaint with Alappuzha North police. During the investigation, the police traced his mobile phone location to Changanassery. The police found that the last person contacted by Bindukumar was his friend Muthukumar, a native of Poovam.

However, it was found that the construction work of the house was completed in the last few days and the extension area of the house was dug up and concreted again. The two-wheeler used by the victim was found abandoned in a stream at Vakathanam on Friday. A police team led by Changanassery station house officer Richard Varghese dug up the newly concreted floor of the extension of the house on Saturday morning and recovered the body, which was found tied in a sack. The reason for the murder is yet to be confirmed. The suspect Muthukumar is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him.

In December 2016, another 'Drishyam'-model murder had occurred at Thalayolaparamb in the district. The accused in the case was nabbed by the police.

