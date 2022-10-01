Home States Kerala

Braille booklet by children on tourist spots out

The minister said the booklet would be useful for the visually impaired, and such efforts by the students will play a crucial role in making tourism in the district disabled-friendly.

Published: 01st October 2022

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Public Works-Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas released the braille booklet developed focusing on major tourist destinations in Kozhikode. The 12-page booklet contains descriptions of major tourist attractions in the district. Students of Baithul Izza Arts and Science College, Narikkuni, Thamarassery, developed the booklet with the help of IDBI bank and the guidance of K A Shihab, a teacher at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School.

The minister said the booklet would be useful for the visually impaired, and such efforts by the students will play a crucial role in making tourism in the district disabled-friendly. The booklet will be available at all centres under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

The students have also prepared audio guidance assistance through Jio, an open-source app. Through this, information on destinations under DTPC will be available on the Jio tourist app.  DTPC Secretary Nikhil Das, IDBI bank regional head Ronnie Jose and Baithul Izza College principal K Shamir spoke at the event held at the Mananchira DTPC office.

