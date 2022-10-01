Couldn’t identify attackers: Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Congress leader Oommen Chandy said he could not identify those who attacked him by hurling stones during his visit to Kannur while he was serving as the chief minister. He made the deposition during the trial in connection with the incident at the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court on Friday.

Former minister K C Joseph who also underwent trial on Friday said that since there was a huge crowd around him and Chandy, he could not identify those involved in the incident. The incident occurred on October 27, 2013, when Chandy reached the district to inaugurate the valedictory function of the police athletic meet at the police ground. Chandy, Joseph and Congress leader T Siddique were injured in the attack.

