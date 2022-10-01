Home States Kerala

Couldn’t identify attackers: Oommen Chandy

Chandy, Joseph and Congress leader T Siddique were injured in the attack.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Kerela chief minister Oommen Chandy during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Chungathara. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Congress leader Oommen Chandy said he could not identify those who attacked him by hurling stones during his visit to Kannur while he was serving as the chief minister. He made the deposition during the trial in connection with the incident at the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court on Friday.

Former minister K C Joseph who also underwent trial on Friday said that since there was a huge crowd around him and Chandy, he could not identify those involved in the incident. The incident occurred on October 27, 2013, when Chandy reached the district to inaugurate the valedictory function of the police athletic meet at the police ground. Chandy, Joseph and Congress leader T Siddique were injured in the attack.

