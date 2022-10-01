Home States Kerala

NIA plea to lodge PFI leaders in high security jail

According to the NIA, the CCTV cameras at the cells of the High Security Prison will help in monitoring the accused persons regularly.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala PFI general secretary 

PFI's Abdul Sattar (right), the state general secretary of the unit, seen with another leader in the NIA court in Kochi on 23 September 2022. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday requested the NIA court in Kochi to lodge 11 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders arrested by the agency at the High Security Prison in Thrissur. The arrested persons were produced before the court after they completed a week in NIA custody.

According to the NIA, the CCTV cameras at the cells of the High Security Prison will help in monitoring the accused persons regularly. The court asked the NIA to file a separate petition in this regard. NIA submitted that the investigation is in the preliminary stage. The electronic gadgets seized as part of the probe have been given for forensic analysis. The agency has to retrieve the copy of the content on these electronic devices.

The court remanded the accused persons to judicial custody till October 20. They were later shifted to District Jail in Kakkanad. The NIA also sought the custody of PFI general secretary Abdul Sathar who was arrested with the help of the state police on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA PFI PFI ban
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp