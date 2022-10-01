NIA plea to lodge PFI leaders in high security jail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday requested the NIA court in Kochi to lodge 11 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders arrested by the agency at the High Security Prison in Thrissur. The arrested persons were produced before the court after they completed a week in NIA custody.

According to the NIA, the CCTV cameras at the cells of the High Security Prison will help in monitoring the accused persons regularly. The court asked the NIA to file a separate petition in this regard. NIA submitted that the investigation is in the preliminary stage. The electronic gadgets seized as part of the probe have been given for forensic analysis. The agency has to retrieve the copy of the content on these electronic devices.

The court remanded the accused persons to judicial custody till October 20. They were later shifted to District Jail in Kakkanad. The NIA also sought the custody of PFI general secretary Abdul Sathar who was arrested with the help of the state police on Tuesday.

