Study leave taken by Priya Varghese not teaching experience: UGC to Kerala HC

He also sought a directive to the selection committee to rework the rank list for the post of associate professor after removing Priya from the list.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:15 AM

KOCHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the study leave taken by Priya Varghese, wife of chief minister’s private secretary KK Ragesh, cannot be treated as teaching or research experience.

The UGC filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by Joseph Skariah, assistant professor in the Malayalam Department at St Berchmans College, Changanassery., against the Kannur University’s decision to appoint Priya to the post. He also sought a directive to the selection committee to rework the rank list for the post of associate professor after removing Priya from the list.

