CPI softens stand on Centre, says front needs better consultations

Meet raises concern over Vizhinjam, SilverLine | Slapping of UAPA deviation from Left ideals

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

D Raja, Pinarayi Vijayan, M K Stalin, and Kanam Rajendran greeting party workers after a seminar at Tagore Theatre in connection with the CPI state conference on Saturday | Vincent P

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the state government, especially the home department under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, drawing severe flak at district conferences, the party reports at the CPI state conferences softened criticism against the government. Sources said the reports were initially highly critical of the government and the state leadership decided to tone down the same.

The state government’s use of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) drew major criticism in the political and organisational reports at the ongoing CPI state conference here on Saturday. The Left government in the state imposing UAPA occasionally questions the Left’s moral right to raise its voice against such draconian legislations, observed the CPI.

The CPI underscored the need for consultations within the front and consensus in the functioning of the Left government. Only through such a process, an alternative political model can be highlighted. The political report condemn ed inaction by the Left front on certain pertinent criticism raised by the CPI in the last state conference in Malappuram. The report also refers to the government imposing UAPA on students Alan and Thaha for possessing Maoist brochures. as well as the Maoist killing at Attappady in November 2019. The government in the state deviated from Leftist ideals in both these incidents, said the report.

The report also pointed to the major opposition towards the SilverLine project. “The project should be implemented by taking people into confidence. It should not turn against the LDF government,” said the report. Similarly, the report also pointed to the ongoing protest against the Vizhinjam port project. It stressed on the need for coastal conservation plans.

The political report is also critical of the state home department under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite criticism against the home department, various surveys have surprisingly given a good score for the performance of Kerala police. “However, incidents are casting a shadow on the image of the state police. Though isolated, such lapses and shortcomings should be addressed with alacrity,” said the report.

CENTRE SNATCHING STATES’ POWERS: M K STALIN
T’Puram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the Centre was snatching the powers of state governments. He was speaking at the seminar on federalism held as part of the CPI state meet. Stalin said states have to be protected for the existence of the country. The BJP is interested in forced uniformity, not unity. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have always stood for protecting federalism.

