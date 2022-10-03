Home States Kerala

Kerala Sessions Court stands with HM, says teachers have right to correct students

“She is duty bound to interfere with the mischievous act of students. Indian culture considers teachers equivalent to parents.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A headmistress who was booked for punishing a few class IV students, after they allegedly spat on the food that was to be served during the school’s Onam fete, got a reprieve from the sessions court.
Observing that the action of Ida Lopez, 52, the headmistress of Anglo Indian School, Vadakkekara, was aimed at correcting the students, Sessions judge Honey M Varghese granted her pre-arrest bail in the case registered by Vadakkekara police on a parent’s complaint.

“She is duty bound to interfere with the mischievous act of students. Indian culture considers teachers equivalent to parents. Teachers have every right to correct students for their mistakes and mischievous acts,” said the judge. Ida, a native of Arippalam in Thrissur, had been booked for wrongful restraint, causing hurt and assaulting class 4 students studying in different sections. 

The police said the incident took place during Onam celebrations at the school on September 2. After getting word that three students of class 4 were standing on the first floor of the school building and allegedly spitting on the food kept in the ground floor, Ida went to the spot and caught the students, said the police.

They said Ida scolded the students and hit them before informing the respective class teachers. In the evening, one of the parents called her up and allegedly abused her for scolding the students. The parent also lodged a complaint based on which the police registered the case, said officers.

Though the police opposed her anticipatory bail in court citing a previous case registered at Kattoor police station in 2014 for causing hurt to a student, the court refused to consider it as a reason to deny her bail. 
The police claimed that Ida beat the students over a false charge and used abusive words. She also made the students stand outside, exposing them to the sun and heat. However, the judge said the mere intervention by a teacher to correct students could not be considered cruelty to the child.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Sessions Judge Onam celebrations Head mistress Anglo indian School
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp