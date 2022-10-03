KPCC president K Sudhakaran endorses Kharge's candidature

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has officially endorsed Mallikarjun Kharge, who's contesting for the Congress president's post.

The election for the post of Congress president is scheduled to be held on October 17.

Sudhakaran's endorsement of Kharge's candidature for the party president's post comes at a time when the national Congress leadership had come out with a directive that none should officially bat for a candidate in the fray. A source close to Sudhakaran told The New Indian Express that the public batting for Kharge was made before he received the directive from the central leadership.

In a statement, Sudhakaran said that Kharge's experience at the organizational level and popularity will strengthen the party. He also claimed that Kharge is the most ideal candidate compared to his rival Shashi Tharoor. Sudhakaran exuded confidence that Kharge who has already proved his mettle at the organization level and also at the governance will instill more power and energy for the Congress party in the future.

"Kharge in his six decades old political career had always stood for secularism. He never tried to compromise with the RSS and Sangh Parivar forces. Kharge rose through the student politics and reached the highest echelons of the Congress party", said Sudhakaran.

When there has been a social media campaign in favour of Tharoor by the general public, especially the youths, Sudhakaran claimed that Kharge is adept at holding debates with all generations including the youths. He also recalled that Kharge had never gone after party positions and also who has the ability to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the party.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has officially endorsed Mallikarjun Kharge, who's contesting for the Congress president's post. The election for the post of Congress president is scheduled to be held on October 17. Sudhakaran's endorsement of Kharge's candidature for the party president's post comes at a time when the national Congress leadership had come out with a directive that none should officially bat for a candidate in the fray. A source close to Sudhakaran told The New Indian Express that the public batting for Kharge was made before he received the directive from the central leadership. In a statement, Sudhakaran said that Kharge's experience at the organizational level and popularity will strengthen the party. He also claimed that Kharge is the most ideal candidate compared to his rival Shashi Tharoor. Sudhakaran exuded confidence that Kharge who has already proved his mettle at the organization level and also at the governance will instill more power and energy for the Congress party in the future. "Kharge in his six decades old political career had always stood for secularism. He never tried to compromise with the RSS and Sangh Parivar forces. Kharge rose through the student politics and reached the highest echelons of the Congress party", said Sudhakaran. When there has been a social media campaign in favour of Tharoor by the general public, especially the youths, Sudhakaran claimed that Kharge is adept at holding debates with all generations including the youths. He also recalled that Kharge had never gone after party positions and also who has the ability to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the party.