Nadubhagam Chundan wins Piravom boat race

The race commenced following a mass drill exercise.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nadubhagam Chundan, rowed by NCDC Boat Club, clinched the title by clocking 4 minutes and 14.48 seconds in the Piravom Boat Race as part of the Champions Boat League held in the Muvattupuzha river on Saturday. Ponjanathamma, rowed by the RK team, won in the category of Idi boats (Iruttukuthi) B grade. 

The race commenced following a mass drill exercise. This year’s Nehru Trophy-winning snake boat Mahadevikad Kaattil Thekkethil finished second in 4 minutes and 14.78 seconds while Champakulam Chundan rowed by the Police Boat Club finished third in 4 minutes 16.56 seconds.

In the Idi Boats category, Saravanan, rowed by Piravom Boat Club, finished second and the Valiya Pandithan rowed by the Kadavu Boat Club won third place.

