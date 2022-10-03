Home States Kerala

Prepaid smart meters to be set up in govt institutions in Kerala

But, contrary to expectations the board is likely to go only for hardware which will cost between Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per smart meter.

Published: 03rd October 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government offices and high-end consumers will be the first to have smart power meters installed on their respective premises, if the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited(KSEBL) has its way, it has emerged.

But, contrary to expectations the board is likely to go only for hardware which will cost between Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per smart meter. If so, a consumer need to shell out only Rs 4,000 as total expenditure towards setting up a smart meter from the earlier expected cost of Rs 7,000.  

Earlier the KSEBL had decided to install  37 lakh prepaid smart metres by March 1, 2023 in the first stage. With the KSEB Officers’ Association and other trade unions opposing the burden being slapped on the consumers, the government had set up a committee to go into the issue and come up with a proposal on slashing the cost. Accordingly, it was decided to bring down the number of smart meters to 5 lakh in state government offices and high-end consumers. 

KSEBOA president M G Suresh Kumar told TNIE that the board would have to remove the project implementation agency, Rural Electrification Corporation Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL) as the project will be implemented only step by step.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB KSEBL Smart power metre
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp