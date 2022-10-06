Kerala govt to tie up with Finland in school, higher education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to tie up with Finland in the fields of general education and higher education. Initial collaborations will be among research institutes, teacher exchange training programmes, early childhood basic education, technology- based education, science and math learning, and assessment of learning at various levels.

The decision was taken at a meeting with the Finnish team led by Dan Koivulaso, State Secretary of the Department of Education in Finland, and the highlevel team from Kerala, led by Chief Secretary V P Joy. The Kerala team held discussions at the invitation of Finland’s Educat i o n Minister Lee Andersen.

The team explained the proposals for revising the school curriculum in Kerala. Finland has also expressed interest in adopting the best aspects of model education. Dan Koivulaso said India is seen as one of the key countries in cooperation in the field of education. A Finnish education expert has been deputed in Delhi to negotiate with the Union government in this regard.

NOBEL PEACE CENTRE TO CONSIDER HOLDING WORLD PEACE MEET IN STATE

T’Puram: Nobel Peace Centre executive director Kjersti Fløgstad has informed the state that the government’s proposal to hold a world peace meet would be considered seriously. This was decided at a meeting held between Fløgstad and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is currently in Finland.

Norway to help Kerala in fishing projects

T’Puram: Norway has offered assistance to Kerala to form a maritime cluster and also for implementing new projects in fisheries and aquaculture sectors. Norwegian Fisheries and Ocean Policy minister Bjornar Selnes Skjaeran made the assurance to the Kerala delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM explained the positive impact of the Norwegian project started at Neendakara in Kollam in 1953. India, Norway and the UN had signed a tripartite agreement on October 17, 1952 for the development of the fisheries sector and livelihood improvement of fishermen. The Neendakara projects in 1953 was a follow up to this agreement.

