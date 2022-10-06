Home States Kerala

Kerala Police deny PFI links of officers but debate rages

A section of media reported that the NIA, handing  over the to the state police chief, sought action against them.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state police have refuted reports that National Investigation Agency (NIA) had handed over a list of 873 police officials suspected to have links with the recently-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the allegation has triggered a discussion in the department. A highly placed source said the presence of officials having links with the PFI could not be ruled out, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) communicated with the top brass of the force about the officials who have strong connections with the outfit.  

“The reports cannot be denied. However, the figures may be false as it seems exaggerated. If there was no such presence of officers with PFI links in the department, how was the confidential information leaked to the PFI functionaries?” asked a source.

A section of media reported that the NIA, handing  over the to the state police chief, sought action against them. These officials allegedly leaked confidential information to the PFI functionaries before the raids and after the hartal, which led to widespread violence in the state.

Since all the political parties have factions in the state police, how is PFI being spared? Cited a few officers, adding that several officers are having an affiliation with the RSS but they have not come under lens for extending support to the outfit while delivering their duty.

“The state police have officers from different factions of political parties, including the ruling, Opposition and others. At this juncture, how can we deny the presence of officers with PFI links? Even a few religious outfits have such factions in the police,” said Alexander Jacob, former DGP.

A spate of past incidents in which officers faced action over their allegiance towards the now-banned outfit has prompted to level this allegation against the state police. A senior civil police officer attached to Kalady police station was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly assisting PFI workers who were arrested for hartal-related violence. 

Earlier, a row erupted following reports that the radical elements had infiltrated the Kerala police and they manage a WhatsApp group called Pacha Velicham (green light). It was alleged that they interfered in the investigations involving the PFI and helped them evade the law. In February 2022, CPO Anas P K of Karimannur police station in Idukki was suspended and then dismissed for leaking details of RSS-BJP leaders to an SDPI leader.In May, the Idukki district police chief ordered a probe against three police officers attached to the Munnar police.

INFO LEAK
A source with the police headquarters said they haven’t got any report from the NIA on the alleged connection between the members of the disbanded PFI and certain officials, as reported by a section of the media. “We haven’t got any such reports from the NIA,” said a senior officer, who preferred to remain incognito.  Regarding the incident where a civil police officer attached to Karimannoor station was dismissed from service earlier this year for leaking information from the police databank, the officer said the action was taken based on information provided by the intelligence wing of the state police.

