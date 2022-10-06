Speak in one voice, Thangal tells IUML leaders

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has reminded party workers that it is important to maintain party unity and asked the leaders to speak in one voice while reacting to issues. He was speaking while inaugurating the state council meeting of the party here on Wednesday.

Thangal’s remarks assume significance in the backdrop of confusion created by different leaders of the party while reacting to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). While M K Muneer welcomed the ban, leaders like E T Muhammad Basheer and P M A Salam had cast aspersions on the move from the Centre’s part. “As leaders, we have an obligation to explain the party’s stand to the public. But there should not be any confusion while explaining our policy and the opinion should be one and the same,” he said.

Thangal said that each word should be carefully used and there should not be any room for different interpretations. Media will be interested in giving various interpretations and the words of the leaders should not help such attempts,” he said. Thangal said it cannot be ignored that extremist activities are strengthening in the country.

KOZHIKODE: IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has reminded party workers that it is important to maintain party unity and asked the leaders to speak in one voice while reacting to issues. He was speaking while inaugurating the state council meeting of the party here on Wednesday. Thangal’s remarks assume significance in the backdrop of confusion created by different leaders of the party while reacting to the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). While M K Muneer welcomed the ban, leaders like E T Muhammad Basheer and P M A Salam had cast aspersions on the move from the Centre’s part. “As leaders, we have an obligation to explain the party’s stand to the public. But there should not be any confusion while explaining our policy and the opinion should be one and the same,” he said. Thangal said that each word should be carefully used and there should not be any room for different interpretations. Media will be interested in giving various interpretations and the words of the leaders should not help such attempts,” he said. Thangal said it cannot be ignored that extremist activities are strengthening in the country.