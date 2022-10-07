Home States Kerala

FCRA case: CBI quizzes Sivasankar for eight hours

After notice was served, Sivasankar arrived at the CBI office around 10.15am.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) behind the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project, interrogated Kerala Principal Secretary M Sivasankar for eight hours in Kochi. This is for the first time that Sivasankar was questioned by the CBI in the case. After notice was served, Sivasankar arrived at the CBI office around 10.15am.

The interrogation lasted till 6.30pm. CBI officials said Sivasankar will be called again for more clarification on his role in granting the Life Mission housing project to Unitac builders. The CBI is probing the case with regard to the spending of Rs 18.5 crore granted by UAE Red Crescent to execute the apartment project in Wadakkanchery in association with the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission.

Of the Rs 18.5 crore granted for building 140 apartments for homeless people, only Rs 14.5 crore was used and the remaining money was allegedly diverted to pay ‘commission’ to various people.

