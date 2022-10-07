Home States Kerala

Vadakkenchery accident: A budding player nipped in the bud

His sister, Lakshmi Raj, is a national under-19 basketball player.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Rohit Raj, 23, who was working at an electronics manufacturing company in Coimbatore, was returning to office after the Pooja holidays when the tourist bus rammed the KSRTC bus in which he was travelling, on Wednesday night. Rohit was a budding basketball player who dreamt of joining the national team. His sister, Lakshmi Raj, is a national under-19 basketball player.

“It was Rohit’s motivation that took his sister to the national team. Though he started pursuing the sport in its true spirit very late compared to others, he was a skilled and ambitious player,” said his coach Antony. It was because of his ambition to join the national team that he migrated to Tamil Nadu and even joined for a PG course there. He planned to get into the Tamil Nadu state team and then try for the nationals, he said. 

Hundreds, including his friends, neighbours, relatives and classmates, thronged the house to pay final respects. Rohit leaves behind mother Lalitha, an employee of Bhavans Vidya Mandir, and father Raj, a private firm employee.

