Vadakkenchery accident: A PT teacher who was dear to all

Vishnu V K, the physical education teacher who died in the bus accident at Vadakkenchery, was dear to everyone in the school and residents of Inchimala in Mulanthuruthy.

KOCHI: Vishnu VK, the physical education teacher who died in the bus accident at Vadakkenchery, was dear to everyone in the school and residents of Inchimala in Mulanthuruthy.

“Vishnu sir was very friendly. He was active during the trip and sang with us,” said Josvin Johny, a plus-one student of the school, who escaped with minor injuries. Prince V Raju, another student, said he used to play football and other games with them.

“Vishnu is his parents’ only son. His child is just one-year old. His demise  is a huge blow to the family. He was the sole breadwinner,” said Shibu S, a resident of Inchimala. Vishnu, who lost his father at a very young age, excelled in sports events. He was a skilled cricket and football player as well. Vishnu was a key functionary of Red Star, Mulanthuruthy, a local collective for sports and cultural activities.  

Vishnu joined Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School as a physical education teacher two years back. Previously, he had worked at the school for about three years, and hence was familiar with the staff and students there.

JACK OF ALL TRADES
According to local residents, Vishnu was willing to do any job during school holidays. “Once he came to the house of a student for laying tiles. The student and his parents were surprised to see him there,” said Paul, a local resident. Vishnu’s cremation was held at the Mulanthuruthy crematorium on Thursday evening.

