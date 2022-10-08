Home States Kerala

Activist Daya Bai shifted to hospital

Daya Bai is demanding more healthcare facilities in Kasaragod.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:05 AM

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan meets activist Daya Bai | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social activist Daya Bai, who was on a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat, was hospitalised by the police. She was on the seventh day of an indefinite strike demanding a solution to the health issues faced by endosulfan victims in Kasaragod.

Earlier on the day, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan met her. He criticised the government for not inviting Daya Bai for talks even after six days of her protest. He said Kasaragod lacks sufficient facilities to meet the health requirements of endosulfan victims.

Daya Bai is demanding more healthcare facilities in Kasaragod. An All India Institute of Medical Sciences campus, care centres in all grama panchayats and a special medical camp for endosulfan victims are among the demands. Daya Bai is now admitted to the General Hospital. Earlier on Tuesday, Daya Bai was hospitalised and she continued her protest following her discharge the next day.

