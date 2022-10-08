Kodiyeri’s body taken to Kannur as advised by doctors: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were taken to Thalassery directly from Chennai as the doctors had advised against taking his body on a long journey, said the CPM leadership. The body of Kodiyeri, who died at Apollo Hospital in Chennai last Saturday, was taken by air to Thalassery and later to Kannur for cremation.

There were reports that a section of leaders were unhappy about Kodiyeri’s mortal remains not being kept for the public to pay homage at the AKG Centre, the party state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. In a statement issued here, the CPM state secretariat said the illness had adversely affected his physical condition and that’s why the doctors had advised against undertaking such a long journey with the body.

There were many who were under the impression that Kodiyeri’s body would be taken to Kannur in a cortege from Thiruvananthapuram, just like it was done in the case of former chief minister E K Nayanar who died about two decades ago.

The CPM leadership also expressed its gratitude to all doctors and other health officials who rendered their service during Kodiyeri’s treatment. The leadership also placed on record its gratitude towards thousands of party workers, others who paid homage to the late leader.

