Home States Kerala

Kodiyeri’s body taken to Kannur as advised by doctors: CPM

The body of Kodiyeri, who died at Apollo Hospital in Chennai last Saturday, was taken by air to Thalassery and later to Kannur for cremation.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police giving gun salute to senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Payyambalam in Kannur on Monday | E Gokul

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were taken to Thalassery directly from Chennai as the doctors had advised against taking his body on a long journey, said the CPM leadership. The body of Kodiyeri, who died at Apollo Hospital in Chennai last Saturday, was taken by air to Thalassery and later to Kannur for cremation.

There were reports that a section of leaders were unhappy about Kodiyeri’s mortal remains not being kept for the public to pay homage at the AKG Centre, the party state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. In a statement issued here, the CPM state secretariat said the illness had adversely affected his physical condition and that’s why the doctors had advised against undertaking such a long journey with the body.

There were many who were under the impression that Kodiyeri’s body would be taken to Kannur in a cortege from Thiruvananthapuram, just like it was done in the case of  former chief minister E K Nayanar who died about two decades ago.

The CPM leadership also expressed its gratitude to all doctors and other health officials who rendered their service during Kodiyeri’s treatment. The leadership also placed on record its gratitude towards thousands of party workers, others who paid homage to the late leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Kannur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp