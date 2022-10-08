Home States Kerala

MVD launches Operation Focus 3 to nab erring operators

A driver in Kannur was booked for using a mobile phone while driving.

Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a KSRTC bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Vadakkenchery accident, the motor vehicles department (MVD) swung into action to crack down on vehicles flouting rules. The MVD registered 5,701 cases and imposed a fine of Rs 21.6 lakh on the operators on the first day of the special drive called Operation Focus 3. The drive will last till October 16.

The MVD drive found 134 contract carriages with unauthorised vehicle body changes, tampering of speed governor, speeding, flashlights, dance floors, and noise pollution. The MVD officials stopped trips of contract carriages at Kottarakara, Ranni, Kodungallur as they violated the rules.  As many as 20 tourist buses in Ernakulam have been fined and asked to report to their respective regional transport offices after correcting the violations. The buses involved included three from Tamil Nadu. These buses were found fitted with air horns.

A driver in Kannur was booked for using a mobile phone while driving. Transport Minister Antony Raju said that all buses will be checked in two weeks’ time. He, however, pointed out the inspection should be carried out in a phased manner due to the shortage of staff. According to him, the role of automobile dealers in helping bus operators to disconnect speed governors will be investigated. The MVD will also promote the use of speed governors and GPS of good quality in vehicles, said the minister.

