Reckless driving can’t be tolerated: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that recklessness at the wheel and the proclivity to violate law can never be tolerated and must be dealt with the most stringent response as per the law. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order in the wake of the tragic accident that occurred in Vadakkenchery on Wednesday night.

“An accident of that nature should never happen again; and for this, action is paramount, not merely excuses or explanations. No excuse can ever justify loss of life on the streets and nothing can pacify the tears of the family, who go through enormous suffering,” observed the court.

Transport Commissioner S Sreejith, who is also the road safety commissioner, appeared in person before the court on Friday. He said though a large number of violations are being booked on a daily basis, it does not seem to create a tangible result on the ground because, presumably, the offenders continue to do so being aware of being under the perception that the consequences are trifling.

He said since the rules and best practices relating to road traffic will have to be inculcated right from the school days, the MVD has taken up on itself a project by name ‘Safe Campus’ and is also enforcing a curriculum for students, which is now awaiting final nod from government.

