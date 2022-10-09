Home States Kerala

Che Guevara sacrificed life to build a new era of socialism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday remembered iconic revolutionary Che Guevara on his 55th death anniversary and said the Cuban Communist leader had an "unwavering love of humanity".

Vijayan said Che, as he is popularly known, sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and to build a new era of socialism based on social justice and equality.

"Che Guevara sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and build a new era of socialism on the foundation of social justice and equality. He had an unwavering love of humanity and unbreakable revolutionary spirit. My salutes to #CheGuevara on this day of his martyrdom," Vijayan tweeted.

The CPI(M) in Kerala said Che's life was a universal symbol of struggle against exploitation and oppression.

"Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, known to the masses simply as Che Guevara, was brutally murdered by the CIA-backed Bolivian armed forces on October 9, 1967.

Red Salute to the master of guerilla warfare, military theorist, incomparable leader, fearless soldier, and staunch Marxist," the Kerala unit of CPI(M) tweeted.

The Twitter handles of Left leaders were filled with memorials of Che with his various pictures and videos, including his speech at the United Nations and his quotes.

