Home States Kerala

Congress attacks Vijayan's European 'Odyssey', seeks to know details, outcome

Pinarayi Vijayan left for Norway, hours after the funeral of his party and politburo colleague Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur last Monday.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in conversation with Nobel Peace Centre executive director Kjersti Fløgstad in Finland

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress' Kerala unit on Monday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's trip to Europe, terming it nothing but one wasting the state's resources as nothing so far has come out from previous similar trips.:

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told the media that there is no transparency in this trip of Vijayan, ministers, their families, and officials.

"We, the Opposition, do not know why he has gone, the people do not know what's the purpose of this visit. There is absolutely no transparency. It's from media reports that we hear that he has gone to attend Loka Kerala Sabha meetings," he said.

The Loka Kerala Sabha was formed by Vijayan soon after he took over in 2016 and is basically a meeting of the diaspora. Three editions were held here when the rich and mighty of the diaspora attended and this came under heavy opposition onslaught, including the boycotts, on the grounds that it does not address the real diaspora, who are the ones who work hard, especially in the Middle East.

"We all know Vijayan had made similar trips in the past and we were told Rs 300 crore investments will take place and the fact of the matter is not even Rs 3 crores has come as an investment. What we oppose is everything is kept under wraps. No one here knows what's the agenda for these trip, what is being discussed and what is the follow-up and what happened on account of the few such visits he undertook," Satheesan said.

Vijayan is accompanied by his wife, and his young grandson, state Education Minister V. Sivankutty is accompanied by his wife Parvathy, and there is a batch of officials also.

"We are not opposed to foreign trips, but what we want is as such the people are not very happy with such things, hence everything should be transparent on why and what is the benefit for spending so much of money. We want an explanation to all these," said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, with criticism being aired in the media, Vijayan, presently in London, informed the meeting that the expenses for the tours is met by the Loka Kerala Sabha global chapters of the respective places.

He had left for Norway, hours after the funeral of his party and politburo colleague Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur last Monday.

Following the demise, Vijayan and the Ministers dropped travelling to Finland, while the officials attended.

The entire team returns to the state capital after winding up the United Kingdom trip on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with activity over the trip and a TV channel came out in its weekly satire episode clearly asking was the trip an essential thing for the families and asked a question, what would the youth wing of the CPI-M done, if such a trip was undertaken by a Congress Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Europe trip V D Satheesan
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp