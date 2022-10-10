Graffiti on Metro: Kochi Police to quiz Italians in Gujarat

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police team which is stationed at Ahmedabad as part of the probe in connection with defacing a Kochi Metro train is likely to interrogate the four Italian suspects this week.

The Italian nationals were arrested by the Gujarat Crime Branch for drawing graffiti on the Ahmedabad Metro Rail coaches and are currently being interrogated by the Mumbai police for trespassing into the Charkop metro yard.

On May 22, some unidentified persons entered the Muttom metro yard by breaking the barbed fences and painted ‘burn play’ and ‘first hit Kochi’ on the coaches of a parked metro train. Though the police launched a probe, none of them could be traced.

Meanwhile, on September 28, four Italian nationals entered the metro yard in Ahmedabad and painted graffiti. They had made a similar attempt at the Charkop metro yard in Mumbai a day before the incident but failed. Soon, the Gujarat Crime Branch arrested Cudini Gianluca, 24, Baldo Sacha, 29, Starinieri Daniele, 21, and Capecchi Paolo, 27.

Deputy commissioner of police S Sasidharan said the Kerala police team led by the Kochi City station house officer is likely to interrogate the Italian nationals on Monday. “The Italian nationals nabbed by the Gujarat Crime Branch are currently in the custody of Mumbai police,” he said.

