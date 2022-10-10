Kerala: Six youths held for possessing MDMA in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kollam city police have arrested six youngsters from various areas of the district for allegedly possessing the synthetic drug MDMA. All the accused were nabbed during the high-intensity search by the police to prevent usage and distribution of illegal drugs.

The arrested are Gokul, 20, Sarath, 21, Vysakh, 25, Aromal, 22, Abhinand, 21 and Rafeeq, 29. Sarath, Vysakh, Aromal, and Abhinand are residents of Varkala, while Gokul is a Parippally native, and Rafeeq is a resident of Umayanalloor.

Kottiyam police arrested Rafeeq from his residence in Umayanalloor, and seized 4g of marijuana and 1.29g of MDMA from him. The other accused Gokul, Sarath, Aromal, Vysakh and Abhinand were nabbed by the Parippally police from Ezhipuram village.

The police confiscated 1.06g of MDMA from Gokul, 1.32g from Sarath, and 1.03g from Aromal.

According to the police official’s statement, the narcotics that were seized are dangerous and have the potential to cause physical and mental injury as well as loss of a healthy life. All drugs that were seized were intended for use and sale, said the official said.

The district police head said the arrest was the outcome of preventive steps implemented by the Kollam district police to monitor the use and sale of illegal drugs. The chief said thorough monitoring will continue in the district.

The arrest was made by the Parippally police inspector Al Jabar A, Kottiyam police inspector Jimstel M C, and district special branch sub-inspector Jaya Kumar, and their team. After the medical examination of the accused, they were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

