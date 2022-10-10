Land pooling likely to build BCCI’s cricket stadium in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In what may be a first in the country, the cricket stadium proposed in Kochi is likely to be constructed using a new method: The land pooling scheme. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has suggested the out-of-the-box plan to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), which is moving forward with its plan to construct an exclusive cricket stadium in Kochi.

According to the GCDA, land pooling scheme or system will not only avoid a delay in identifying sufficient land for the project but will also serve as a model for large infrastructure investments in the state in future. BCCI president Saurav Ganguly had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram a few weeks ago seeking his support to build the cricket stadium.

“As part of inviting large-scale investments to the district, GCDA had invited expressions of interest from people owning acres of land. When we heard about the BCCI’s move to set up the stadium, we decided to be a part of it. The land we identified through land pooling scheme can be used for constructing it. We have apprised the state government and BCCI of this,” said GCDA chairman Chandran Pillai.

Stadium: Land owners, GCDA to sign deal

He sa id nearly 30 acres of land, which is required for the stadium, is available in the district under the new system. “Under this scheme, an agreement will be signed between GCDA and landowners. The latter will be stakeholders of the project. A high-level meeting will be convened to discuss the proposal soon.

We are trying to bring major infrastructure development projects to the district through land pooling scheme,” Pillai said. BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George said a primary discussion was held with GCDA in connection with the project.

“BCCI has listed several parameters for identifying the land for the project. A discussion with GCDA has already taken place. However, BCCI too will invite expressions of interest from landowners, as is procedure. If the land identified by GCDA is ready,

BCCI will consider it,” Jayesh said. As per the plan, GCDA is planning to complete the construction of the stadium by 2027. “Once built, it will be the second cricket stadium in Kerala,” Jayesh said.

What does it mean?

Under land pooling scheme, a group of landowners collectively hand over their land to the government for infrastructure development The landowners become stakeholders in the project and can enjoy the benefits of the infrastructure development in the area The scheme can also eliminate legal disputes related to land acquisition and compensation

