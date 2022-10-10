Scissors in woman’s stomach: Kozhikode Medical College refutes allegation of lapses

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The authorities of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) have refuted the charges raised by a 30-year-old woman who lodged a complaint with the police alleging negligence on the part of the MCH doctors who left a pair of scissors inside her stomach during caesarean section in 2017.

According to the MCH authorities, after each surgery at the hospital, the count of the equipment and surgical tools used are recorded, based on which the conclusion of the surgical procedure is declared. They said the same procedure was followed after the caesarean section on Harshina in 2017, hence, no lapses were recorded.

The presence of the scissors inside Harshina’s stomach was detected by the doctors at a private hospital whom she consulted in September after experiencing severe pain in the abdomen. Subsequently, she was referred to the Kozhikode MCH and the scissors was removed through surgery on September 17 -- five years after the caesarean section.

“None should face such a situation again. Five years of unbearable suffering. Besides the physical problems, I faced great difficulties — mentally and financially. All these deserve fair compensation. Strict action should be taken against those who were negligent while performing their duty,” said Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode.

“We are sure that a serious error occurred during the surgery performed at the MCH. Ever since the C-section, I have been suffering from pain, fever, fatigue, and other health problems. We consulted many doctors over the years. The condition did not improve despite taking a lot of medicines. Many doctors said the difficulties were due to cesarean section,” she said.

Harshina said the pain and other physical problems aggravated during the past five months. When she approached a private hospital at Malaparamba, Kozhikode, with pus in her urine, the doctors advised her to undergo a scan. An ultrasound scan showed an obstruction in the urinary bladder. Following this, a CT scan was done and it became clear that a 6-cm-long metal object was stuck close to the bladder. As it was a complicated case, the doctors referred her to the MCH.

On September 17, the scissors was removed after surgery at the Medical College Maternal and Child Care Center. The tip of the curved scissors used for surgery was in the position of penetrating the bladder. After being discharged on September 28, she filed a complaint with Health Minister Veena George and the superintendent of the medical college. The family also lodged a complaint with the Medical College police.

As direcated by the Director of Medical Education (DME), a commission comprising heads of surgical gastro, plastic surgery and surgery departments has been appointed to probe the incident.

The enquiry report will be submitted to the DME.

The minister has stated that strict action will be taken based on the enquiry report. The additional chief secretary, health department, has also been asked to look into the matter. Harshina has three children and the cesarean section performed at the MCH was the third such procedure she had undergone. The first two caesarean sections were performed at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital.

