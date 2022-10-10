UDF and LDF should apologise for opposing Agniveer, says Javadekar

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP leader and party’s Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar has demanded the UDF and LDF apologise to the 32,000 youths from the state who were enrolled in the Agniveer scheme, implemented by the Union government. He was speaking at the BJP district core committee meeting in Kottayam on Sunday.

“LDF and UDF unnecessarily opposed the scheme which is the ray of hope for lakhs of youth who wishes to join the force. In Kerala, so many people have submitted their applications expressing their willingness to serve in the military under the scheme. There has been a good response from all over the country,” he said.

“Those who get jobs under the Agniveer scheme undergo four years of rigorous military training. By the time they reach the age of 22, they will receive a package of Rs 20 lakh. Some of them will also have the opportunity to serve in the military for a longer period. The government has prepared a plan to provide many employment opportunities to others as well,” he said.

He said the LDF and the UDF opposed the project citing narrow political interests. “The reason behind the objection is the usual style of opposing Narendra Modi for anything and everything. Kerala’s youth have ignored their words. This is proof that the people of the state will not accept negative politics,” he added.

BJP District president G Lijin Lal presided over the meeting. BJP co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Radhamohan Aggarwal, state general secretary George Kurian, vice-president B Gopalakrishnan, J Prameela Devi, spokesperson N K Narayanan Namboothiri and others participated.

KOTTAYAM: BJP leader and party’s Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar has demanded the UDF and LDF apologise to the 32,000 youths from the state who were enrolled in the Agniveer scheme, implemented by the Union government. He was speaking at the BJP district core committee meeting in Kottayam on Sunday. “LDF and UDF unnecessarily opposed the scheme which is the ray of hope for lakhs of youth who wishes to join the force. In Kerala, so many people have submitted their applications expressing their willingness to serve in the military under the scheme. There has been a good response from all over the country,” he said. “Those who get jobs under the Agniveer scheme undergo four years of rigorous military training. By the time they reach the age of 22, they will receive a package of Rs 20 lakh. Some of them will also have the opportunity to serve in the military for a longer period. The government has prepared a plan to provide many employment opportunities to others as well,” he said. He said the LDF and the UDF opposed the project citing narrow political interests. “The reason behind the objection is the usual style of opposing Narendra Modi for anything and everything. Kerala’s youth have ignored their words. This is proof that the people of the state will not accept negative politics,” he added. BJP District president G Lijin Lal presided over the meeting. BJP co-in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Radhamohan Aggarwal, state general secretary George Kurian, vice-president B Gopalakrishnan, J Prameela Devi, spokesperson N K Narayanan Namboothiri and others participated.