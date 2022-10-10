Verbal abuse of trial judge: Director Baiju Kottarakkara appears before Kerala HC; tenders apology 

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Film director Baiju Kottarakkara on Monday appeared before the Kerala High Court in a contempt case for making remarks abusing the trial judge in a 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case during a news channel discussion. He also tendered an unconditional apology before the High Court for his derogatory remarks against the trial judge. He was present before the court following the direction of the High Court.



"I have great respect for the judiciary and the proceedings of the court, I never committed any contempt in my talk or delivered any speech to characterise or abuse the ability of the Judiciary and to prejudice the Trial Court Judge. However, I am tendering an unconditional apology before the Court," stated in the affidavit filed by him through his lawyer B Mohan Lal.



The affidavit also stated that he never intended to characterise the judge who conducts the trial and the ability of the judge concerned and to scandalise the judiciary as well. "The allegations raised against me are contrary to what I have narrated and the video clipping es established that what I have stated is the reproduction of the representation submitted by the Jananeethi- a charitable

society before the then Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on May 3. I have sufficient records to support my contentions, I may be given sufficient time to file the reply in the contempt case and to produce the documents to establish the factual affairs involved in the Contempt Case," he submitted.



When the contempt case came up for hearing, Advocate B Mohan Lal counsel for Baiju Kottarakkara sought to exempt him from personal appearance on the next posting date. But it was rejected and the court asked him to appear on October 25.

KOCHI: Film director Baiju Kottarakkara on Monday appeared before the Kerala High Court in a contempt case for making remarks abusing the trial judge in a 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case during a news channel discussion. He also tendered an unconditional apology before the High Court for his derogatory remarks against the trial judge. He was present before the court following the direction of the High Court. "I have great respect for the judiciary and the proceedings of the court, I never committed any contempt in my talk or delivered any speech to characterise or abuse the ability of the Judiciary and to prejudice the Trial Court Judge. However, I am tendering an unconditional apology before the Court," stated in the affidavit filed by him through his lawyer B Mohan Lal. The affidavit also stated that he never intended to characterise the judge who conducts the trial and the ability of the judge concerned and to scandalise the judiciary as well. "The allegations raised against me are contrary to what I have narrated and the video clipping es established that what I have stated is the reproduction of the representation submitted by the Jananeethi- a charitable society before the then Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on May 3. I have sufficient records to support my contentions, I may be given sufficient time to file the reply in the contempt case and to produce the documents to establish the factual affairs involved in the Contempt Case," he submitted. When the contempt case came up for hearing, Advocate B Mohan Lal counsel for Baiju Kottarakkara sought to exempt him from personal appearance on the next posting date. But it was rejected and the court asked him to appear on October 25.