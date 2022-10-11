30 firms from Kerala take part in Dubai tech expo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 30 IT companies from Kerala are participating in the annual four-day GITEX Technology Exhibition in Dubai which commenced today at the Global DevSlam in the World Trade Center.

The companies based at three IT parks in Kerala Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark - are showcasing their products, services and solutions. As many as 11 firms from Technopark, 10 from Infopark and 9 from Cyberpark are present at the exhibition.

The expo will also help them scout for opportunities with focus on the Middle East market and establish investor relationships.

Kerala IT Parks CEO Snehil Kumar Singh said, “GITEX is a great opportunity to introduce Kerala’s IT sector and companies globally. The companies are being offered such experiential platforms as part of the government’s efforts to create opportunities for talented youths of the state.”

