Kerala: Sexual assault complaint filed against MLA Eldhose Kunnapillil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a new turn of events in the physical assault complaint by a woman against MLA Eldose Kunnapillil, the complainant deposed before the magistrate that the legislator sexually harassed her after taking her to many places. The 32-year-old woman revealed it while she was produced before the magistrate by the Vanchiyoor police.

She later appeared at the Kovalam police station and the police are recording her statement. The police are likely to register an FIR against the legislator and he is likely to be arrested.

The complainant, who is a teacher at a private school in Thiruvananthapuram, further stated that she was assaulted inside a car by Eldose Kunnapillil on September 14 on the way to Kovalam beach. When she filed a complaint before the police on the assault, the MLA put pressure on her to withdraw the complaint. She was also offered money to withdraw the complaint. Later, the police also tried to settle the case.

The complaint is that she was beaten while travelling in a car in Kovalam. The complainant was not ready to testify earlier. The missing complaint was lodged by the woman's friend on Monday. After this, the complainant directly reached the Kovalam police station and later appeared at the Vanchiyoor police station.

Eldose Kunnapillil responded that he was not aware of the incident and let the police investigate.

