Hinduja Group to make investments in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leading Indian transnational business conglomerate Hinduja Group will make investments in the state. The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Hinduja group co-chairman Gopichand Hinduja during his meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan in the United Kingdom assured him of investing in electric bus manufacturing, cyber security and finance sectors.

A three-member team has been entrusted with the task of liaisoning with the state government prior to the arrival of Gopichand for detailed discussion in December. During the meeting, the CM requested the Hinduja group to set up a factory for manufacturing Ashok Leyland electric vehicles in the state. Ashok Leyland is currently manufacturing electric vehicles. It was on the basis of the request that it was decided to send a three-member team. The CM’s office said the team will identify and suggest to the state government a suitable place for setting up the factory.

Cyber security will be another sector that the Hinduja group would be interested in investing. Taking into account IT resources of the state, the group will consider the prospect of opening a campus in the state. Education, health and finance are the other sectors that the group would be eying to invest in. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister P Rajeev, Norka-Roots vice-chairman M A Yousuf Ali, chief secretary V P Joy and industries principal secretary Suman Billa.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leading Indian transnational business conglomerate Hinduja Group will make investments in the state. The office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Hinduja group co-chairman Gopichand Hinduja during his meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan in the United Kingdom assured him of investing in electric bus manufacturing, cyber security and finance sectors. A three-member team has been entrusted with the task of liaisoning with the state government prior to the arrival of Gopichand for detailed discussion in December. During the meeting, the CM requested the Hinduja group to set up a factory for manufacturing Ashok Leyland electric vehicles in the state. Ashok Leyland is currently manufacturing electric vehicles. It was on the basis of the request that it was decided to send a three-member team. The CM’s office said the team will identify and suggest to the state government a suitable place for setting up the factory. Cyber security will be another sector that the Hinduja group would be interested in investing. Taking into account IT resources of the state, the group will consider the prospect of opening a campus in the state. Education, health and finance are the other sectors that the group would be eying to invest in. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister P Rajeev, Norka-Roots vice-chairman M A Yousuf Ali, chief secretary V P Joy and industries principal secretary Suman Billa.