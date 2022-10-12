Home States Kerala

Milma planning to hike milk price by Rs 4 per litre

Though there was a demand to hike the price by Rs 5, the government did not approve it.

Published: 12th October 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Milma

Image of a Milma booth used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma is considering to increase the price of milk by next year in view of the surge in production cost. Sources said the demand is to hike the price by at least Rs 4 per litre. “A two-member committee has been set up to study the hike required and to find its division between farmers and cooperatives. The report is likely to be submitted in 15 days,” said an officer.

The committee has a representative from the dairy department of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Regional Agriculture Research Station. The society last increased the price of milk by Rs4 per litre on September 19, 2019.

Though there was a demand to hike the price by Rs 5, the government did not approve it. Instead, the production cost was managed with a subsidy offered since August.

