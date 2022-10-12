Women cadre in IUML dispirited as party posts remain pipe dream

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Strong discontent is brewing among the women cadre and leaders of the IUML over their continuing marginalisation from the party structures at various levels. During the discussions on the issues raised by former Haritha leaders last year, party leaders had promised that they will seriously consider accommodating women in the party committees. A sub-committee under the leadership of E T Muhammad Basheer was set up to recommend the necessary changes to be brought in the party constitution. It was expected that the party would bring in changes to give more representation for women.

But the recommendations presented before the state council that met recently in Kozhikode did not contain anything on the topic. The excuse Basheer gave was that the committee gave recommendations on the issues that were under the purview of the state committee as per the party constitution. He said that topics such as more representation for women should be taken up by the higher committees.But women leaders ask if the sub-committee can recommend changes on important topics such as party discipline, why can’t the committee take a decision on women’s representation.

“We understand that women’s representation is not in the immediate priorities of the party. The practice of forming ‘women’s wing’ should end and women should be given organisational responsibilities,” said a young women leader who had vociferously argued for women’s rights in the party.Another senior woman leader said the continuous neglect from the party leadership has left women workers disheartened and they attend party functions mechanically.

“A large number of women had participated in the Kerala Yathra led by Sadiq Ali Thangal but women are not at all considered while deciding the office-bearers. They could be at least given the post of vice-president or joint secretary,” she said. The leader said the exact number of women members in the party is not yet known.Women leaders of the party believe that changes are occurring in the party at different levels but at a slow pace.

