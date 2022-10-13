Decision after hearing Eldhose's version: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Wednesday said Congress will take a decision on Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil only after hearing his version on the sexual assault complaint filed against him by a woman. Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said Congress had decided at its Chintan Shivir meeting that there won’t be any compromise as regards treatment towards women.

“Any decision that will be taken will follow the Chintan Shivir theme. There won’t be any dilution on this principle,” he said. He said the party is yet to get Kunnapillil’s response to the complaint filed by the woman.

“As a principle of natural justice, we need to hear his version. We have not heard his version. The party will decide only after getting his version,” Satheesan said.

KOVALAM INSPECTOR TRANSFERRED

T’ Puram: Kovalam Inspector of Police G Praiju has been transferred close on the heels of criticism that he tried to settle the complaint filed by a woman against MLA Eldose Kunnapillil. Praiju has been transferred to Pattanakkad police station in Alappuzha district. However, police sources said it was a routine procedure.

