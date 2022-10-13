Home States Kerala

Decision after hearing Eldhose's version: VD Satheesan

He said the party is yet to get Kunnapillil’s response to the complaint filed by the woman. 

Published: 13th October 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Wednesday said Congress will take a decision on Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil only after hearing his version on the sexual assault complaint filed against him by a woman. Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said Congress had decided at its Chintan Shivir meeting that there won’t be any compromise as regards treatment towards women. 

“Any decision that will be taken will follow the Chintan Shivir theme. There won’t be any dilution on this principle,” he said. He said the party is yet to get Kunnapillil’s response to the complaint filed by the woman. 

“As a principle of natural justice, we need to hear his version. We have not heard his version. The party will decide only after getting his version,” Satheesan said.

KOVALAM INSPECTOR TRANSFERRED
T’ Puram: Kovalam Inspector of Police G Praiju has been transferred close on the heels of criticism that he tried to settle the  complaint filed by a woman against MLA Eldose Kunnapillil. Praiju has been transferred to Pattanakkad police station in Alappuzha district. However, police sources said it was a routine procedure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress VD Satheesan sexual assault Eldose P Kunnapillil
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp