Home States Kerala

Elanthoor infamous for witchcraft, 4-year-old girl was killed 25 years ago

While Panicker was living with Sukumari, he fell in love with a woman called Seena from Cherthala in Alappuzha.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

VK Mangalanandan, the witness in the case

By Sajimon P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The murder of two women in the name of black magic is not the first such incident in  Elanthoor. The village had witnessed the death of a four-year-old girl following torture in the name of black magic around 25 years ago. An ayurveda doctor and his lover brutally tortured and burnt the former’s four-year-old daughter using cigarette butts. The child succumbed to her injuries after some days in July 1997. The crime was committed by Sasiraja Panicker and his lover Seena at Pookkode in Elanthoor. V K Mangalanandan, a rubber tapping worker, was a major witness in the case.   

“Sasiraja Panicker’s first wife was Ponnamma and she was also an ayurveda doctor. She left Panicker with their three children following his brutal physical torture,” 65-year-old Mangalanandan told TNIE. Panicker found enjoyment in torturing Ponnamma and children forcing her to leave the house.  

“After that, he married another woman, Sukumari, who gave birth to a baby girl. Though his first wife returned home and started living with Panicker and Sukumari, he continued torturing them. Hence, she again fled with her children and never returned,” he said.

WATCH:

While Panicker was living with Sukumari, he fell in love with a woman called Seena from Cherthala in Alappuzha. He brought Seena home one day and told Sukumari that she had magical powers and she would perform poojas for their family’s prosperity. 

“In a bid to get rid of the child, Seena cooked up a story telling Panicker that a ghost had entered the girl’s body and if they performed black magic, he would get a treasure and the ghost could be exorcised from the girl. Believing her, Panicker and Seena started physically torturing the girl.

They burnt various parts of the girl’s body with cigarette butts. I had seen Seena beating up the child brutally. I informed Panicker’s relatives about this. Around 30 days later, the girl succumbed to her injuries. On coming to know of her death, I alerted the Aranmula police and the gruesome details came to light,” added Mangalanandan.

It led to the arrest of Panicker, Seena and Sukumari. Panicker, who was sentenced to life term, died around one-and-a-half months ago in Thiruvanathapuram Central Jail and was cremated at Santhi Kavadam, said Mangalanandan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elanthoor Kerala Black magic Human Sacrifice
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp