Law to ban black magic on anvil in Kerala as human sacrifice news sends shockwaves

The draft is being vetted by the Home Department and will  be sent to the Law Department next.

People gathered in front of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court to have a glimpse of the accused | T P Sooraj  

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Law Reforms Commission has submitted to the government a draft legislation against black magic and sorcery which, if enacted, will bring ill luck to exorcists and godmen in all religions who perform inhuman acts in the state. It moots banning evil acts and inhuman practices prevailing in major religions. 

The draft legislation, titled ‘The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill’, spares most of the “non-harmful” religious practices, and attempts to curb evil acts causing physical harm and mental agony. The draft was submitted in October 2021.

The draft is being vetted by the Home Department and will  be sent to the Law Department next. The government will seek public opinion before finalising the draft as it is a sensitive issue, it is reliably learnt. It proposes banning practices like piercing the cheek with iron rods or arrows and preventing a person from taking medical treatment, offering relief through “mantra-tantra or chanting prayers”.

Sale of lucky charms to invite action

Scaring people by claiming supernatural powers or by alleging influence of ghosts in a person will  be punishable. The bill has a detailed schedule listing various offences. They include black magic, sorcery, exorcism by violent means, bounty hunting and cheating people in the name of supernatural powers and sacrifice of animals. Godmen can be booked for subjecting women to inhuman and humiliating practices such as parading them naked or engaging in sexual activity to “bless” women who are unable to conceive. The claim of a consensual sex will not stand in such cases.   

Assaulting anyone in black magic or sorcery, tying or chaining, beating by stick or whip causing pain to the person, causing pain by way of touching heated objects will invite punishment.  Sale of lucky charms like lamps and conches on the promise that they would bring good fortune will also become punishable offences. Forced isolation of women, prohibition of entry into the village or facilitating segregation of menstruating or post-partum women are offences. The minimum punishment for various offences is one-year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine. This will go up to seven years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine depending on the severity of the crime. All the offences covered under the proposed act are cognizable and non-bailable.

The draft spares advice by astrologers and vastu practitioners ‘’unless such advice results in cheating, defrauding or exploiting any person”. Also saved are performance of religious rituals at homes and religious worship centres which do not cause physical harm to any person. Propagation of miracles by deceased saints and by religious preachers too are exempted.

