Probe soon into missing cases written off as undetected

By Shan A S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the macabre killing of two women at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district, the state police have decided to launch a probe in all the recent man-missing cases which have been written off as undetected.

“We’ve always probed man-missing complaints diligently. Now we’ve decided to reprobe the cases, which had been written off as undetected,” a senior IPS officer told TNIE.

The cases that require further probe will be handpicked by the officers concerned and the proceedings will be monitored by the district police chiefs, it has been learnt. The police officer said there were complaints pertaining to missing of entire family members. 

