Sorcery not limited to any religion in Kerala, bishop had ‘sanctified’ house with menstrual blood

ALAPPUZHA: Superstitious beliefs and black magic rituals are not limited to any particular religion. It is prevalent among some sections of the Christian community, which is otherwise considered to be progressive, as well. One of the the notorious such incident was that of a bishop of Latin Catholic Church ‘sanctifying’ the bishop’s house with the menstrual blood of a woman in 2008.

John Thattunkal, former bishop of Kochi diocese of the Latin Church, sanctified his bishop’s house with the menstrual blood of a 26-year-old woman inviting widespread criticism from the laity.

“It was a heinous act by a bishop from a Christian denomination,” said a priest of Latin Catholic church. “The bishop, who is an expert and post-doctoral degree-holder in canon laws, adopted the woman native of Pathanamthitta belonging to another Christian denomination. He tried to convince the Church authorities and laity that she had some extraordinary powers and this had led him to adopt her as his ‘spiritual daughter’ legally. However, the laity complained about it to the Vatican and the Pope removed him from the post of bishop on October 24, 2008,” he said.

“He tried to convince the laity that she had some supernatural powers and that act would remove all bad omens of the diocese and its people. But the strong protest led to his removal from all duties of a priest. He had good connections in the Vatican from the time of his priesthood and it helped him escape to a European country where he has been living since then,” said the priest on condition of anonymity.

The number of people who follow false beliefs is increasing in the state. The increasing number of prayer groups and faith healers also propagate black magic and ‘black mass’ purportedly for healing people of their ailments. Many become easy prey to these godmen. A group from Alappuzha promoting their publication to get divine blessings is an irony, he said.

‘Black mass’, a kind of mass to please Satan (Sathan Seva), is also prevalent in some regions, mainly the coastal areas of Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, the priest said.

“Many people including wealthy ones attend the mass believing it would bring prosperity in their lives. The black mass is organised by the worshippers of Satan around midnight. The stolen ‘oosthi’ or ‘appam’ (Eucharist bread) is used during black mass. Usually, the priest in church distributes the Eucharist bread only near the end of Holy Mass. A few years ago, a case of snatching of ‘oosthi’ happened in a church in Alappuzha. Drug mafia is also propagating this superstition,” the priest said.

