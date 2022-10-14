Focus on Kerala leaders as CPI’s 24th party congress begins Friday

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the 24th party congress of the CPI is set to begin in Vijayawada on Friday, it may prove crucial for a couple of senior party leaders from the state. The party national leadership, which had suggested a set of guidelines including an upper age cap of 75 years for election to party forums, will introduce an amendment to the party constitution bringing in the mandatory age cap at the party congress.

With most state conferences toeing the age criterion, the national leadership is likely to strictly enforce the same without exemptions for anyone. In such a scenario, veteran leader K E Ismail, 82, now a national executive member, would find himself out of the national council. In such a scenario, another senior leader from the state -- most likely K Prakash Babu or E Chandrasekharan, both of whom national council members now -- could be inducted into the national executive.

Similarly, if the age criterion is strictly implemented, central control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran too may not find a berth in the national leadership. The party state conference held last week had dropped veterans Ismail, C Divakaran and Pannian from the state council. Even as the party is set to enforce the age criterion, there are still differing voices within the party.

The age cap proposed by the national council was not a decision per se, said national secretariat member Atul Kumar Anjaan. Before every party congress, guidelines are issued taking into consideration the prevailing political situation. The national council thought it would be appropriate to have maximum number of comrades in the 25-40, 40-60 and 60-75 age groups -- in that order -- coming to the party.

“Naturally, it doesn’t mean that only people below 40 are entertained.

Ours is a vast country with a mutidimensational society. Only those with enough experience can lead a political party. I was not part of the council that decided to bring in these guidelines. These are guidelines, which are supposed to guide, not to make one blind. It’s not a decision yet. Decisions are reflected in the party constitution,” Anjaan told TNIE. The party congress will also take a call on whether incumbent D Raja will get a second term as general secretary. Noticeably, Kanam Rajendran-led Kerala CPI is not very close to Raja.

Politically, the 24th party congress is crucial for the CPI, which has not been in good shape in many states now. The congress, which is being attended by 900 delegates, representing more than 6.5 lakh party cadre, is the highest platform for deliberations in the party. The congress has been conceived as a forum for criticism and self-criticism, said CPI national secretariat member and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam.

