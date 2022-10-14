Home States Kerala

Mata Amritanandamayi’s 69th birthday celebrated

We may forget God and nature in our busy lives.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Thousands of people from across India and around the world gathered at Amritapuri in Kollam to celebrate the 69th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi. Thousands of people from across the country attended Amma’s birthday celebration online. 

Speaking on the occasion, she urged followers to support the environment by planting saplings on their birthdays. In this way, hundreds of trees and plants will be planted every day, thus restoring balance in the ecosystems on a global scale, she said. She observed that the world would slowly recover from the impact of the pandemic. 

“We forget the invisible power of nature. Above all, we forget the truth of love, which is the foundation of life. We may forget God and nature in our busy lives. However, we should not forget love, as only true love will have the blessing of nature, “said Amma.

