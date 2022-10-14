Home States Kerala

SC decision a positive development, says Samastha

Samastha leaders asserted that the organisation will raise the issues again when the larger bench considers the case.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has said that the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the case related to hijab to larger bench is a positive development. In a statement issued in Kozhikode on Thursday, Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar said the remarks of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia have kindled hopes as he has endorsed Samastha’s stands that are explained in the petition.

Samastha leaders asserted that the organisation will raise the issues again when the larger bench considers the case. The statement added that there is hope that justice will be delivered from the larger bench. “Hijab is mandatory as per Quran and Hadees. Moreover, it is the constitutional right of Muslim women to wear the dress. This is what Samastha presented before the two-member bench,” they said.

The statement also said the belief that prosperity can be achieved through human sacrifice is atrocious. Samastha called upon everyone to take strong stand against superstitions. Such beliefs are a threat to peaceful existence in society, it said.

“There are attempts to paint Islam as a system of extreme belief. The religion does not create any crisis for other faiths or society at large,” Samastha leaders said, adding that Islam believes in debates and interactions with other systems of faith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Hijab row
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp