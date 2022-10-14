SC decision a positive development, says Samastha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has said that the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the case related to hijab to larger bench is a positive development. In a statement issued in Kozhikode on Thursday, Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar said the remarks of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia have kindled hopes as he has endorsed Samastha’s stands that are explained in the petition.

Samastha leaders asserted that the organisation will raise the issues again when the larger bench considers the case. The statement added that there is hope that justice will be delivered from the larger bench. “Hijab is mandatory as per Quran and Hadees. Moreover, it is the constitutional right of Muslim women to wear the dress. This is what Samastha presented before the two-member bench,” they said.

The statement also said the belief that prosperity can be achieved through human sacrifice is atrocious. Samastha called upon everyone to take strong stand against superstitions. Such beliefs are a threat to peaceful existence in society, it said.

“There are attempts to paint Islam as a system of extreme belief. The religion does not create any crisis for other faiths or society at large,” Samastha leaders said, adding that Islam believes in debates and interactions with other systems of faith.

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has said that the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the case related to hijab to larger bench is a positive development. In a statement issued in Kozhikode on Thursday, Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal and general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar said the remarks of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia have kindled hopes as he has endorsed Samastha’s stands that are explained in the petition. Samastha leaders asserted that the organisation will raise the issues again when the larger bench considers the case. The statement added that there is hope that justice will be delivered from the larger bench. “Hijab is mandatory as per Quran and Hadees. Moreover, it is the constitutional right of Muslim women to wear the dress. This is what Samastha presented before the two-member bench,” they said. The statement also said the belief that prosperity can be achieved through human sacrifice is atrocious. Samastha called upon everyone to take strong stand against superstitions. Such beliefs are a threat to peaceful existence in society, it said. “There are attempts to paint Islam as a system of extreme belief. The religion does not create any crisis for other faiths or society at large,” Samastha leaders said, adding that Islam believes in debates and interactions with other systems of faith.