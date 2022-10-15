Home States Kerala

Human sacrifice: Police follow Shafi’s money trail in search for a fourth

The SIT also searched Shafi’s rented house for nearly six hours on Friday and recovered papers of vehicles he possesses and other documents.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Human-Sacrifice

A key accused in the case Shafi under police custody. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Elanthoor human sacrifice case is scrutinising the financial dealings of Mohammed Shafi, the mastermind behind the crime, to check whether more persons are involved in the murders.

The team is also gathering details about the pledging of 36 grams of gold by Shafi. There are indications that the jewellery, which he pledged in a financial firm near his rented house in Gandhi Nagar, Kochi, were owned by Padmam, the lottery seller sacrificed by Shafi and couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila on September 26.

The police said Shafi had collected Rs 1.1 lakh from the firm by lying that a woman from Tamil Nadu had lent him the gold to help with his financial issues. Padmam hailed from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.
Sources said Shafi had pledged gold ornaments, suspected to be of the deceased, in several Kochi firms. The police said they were confident of recovering the jewellery. They said they are searching for Shafi’s SUV in which he brought the victims to Elanthoor from Kochi.

SIT searches Shafi’s home for six hours

The SIT also searched Shafi’s rented house for nearly six hours on Friday and recovered papers of vehicles he possesses and other documents. They also carried out evidence collection at the house and the restaurant he ran in the city to recover the ornaments.

Sources said Shafi also owns a jeep and had once owned a bus. The SIT also collected the detailed statement of his wife Nabeesa. She said Shafi had given her Rs 40,000 from the money he got after pledging the ornaments. “Evidence collection with the other accused in Elanthoor will be done in the coming days,” said a police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human sacrifice Elanthoor Mohammed Shafi Black magic Kerala
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp