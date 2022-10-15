Home States Kerala

Stray bullet: Police approach FSL to speed up ballistic examination

Since the bullet was fired from an Insas Rifle, we are sure it was from the Navy.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pistol

Image for representational purposes only . (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the case in which a fisherman in sea was hit by a stray bullet off Fort Kochi a few weeks ago on his ear, approached the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) to speed up the ballistic examination. An officer said the city police have sent a priority letter to the FSL to complete the examination quickly. Though the Navy denied its involvement, the police were not ready to rule it out as they found that the bullet recovered from the boat resembled the one used in the Insas rifle, which the Navy reportedly used for firing practice at the time of the incident.

“The investigation will progress only if we get the report from the FSL. Since the bullet was fired from an Insas Rifle, we are sure it was from the Navy. But we need to prove it scientifically. In order to speed it up, we have sent a priority letter to FSL so that they will be able to focus more on this case,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity. The police recovered 12 Insas rifles from the Navy and handed them over to the FSL a couple of weeks ago.

“The FSL has to carry out firing from each rifle. Stereo microscopes have to be used to determine the basic class characteristics of fired bullets. It may take some time to complete. Since we handed over the rifles a few weeks ago, we hope the report will be ready by this week,” said the officer.

So far, the police have identified 77 officers who were at the firing range during the time of the accident. If the ballistic examination proves the role of the Navy, more officers will have to be questioned.

On September 7, Sebastian, 70, a resident of Maneechira, Pallithode, near Chellanam, suffered an injury to his earlobe after being hit by a bullet nearly 2km off INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi. The fishermen who recovered the bullet had alleged that the .2mm bullet was fired from INS Dronacharya, the gunnery school of the Indian Navy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp