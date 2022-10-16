Human sacrifice: Body parts were stored in fridge, reveals probe

Arun M and Sajimon PS By

Express News Service

KOCHI/PATHANAMTHITTA: The police team probing the Elanthoor human sacrifice case has received crucial evidence revealing that the body parts of the victims were stored in the refrigerator at the residence of Bhagaval Singh. During the evidence collection on Saturday, the probe team found blood stains in the refrigerator and on walls of the rooms of the house. However, they have not received evidence corroborating the allegations that the accused cooked and ate victims’ flesh.

Asked about that, DCP S Sasidharan, who is heading the special investigation team, said such details are being probed. “The evidence collection at Elanthoor will continue,” he said. The police brought the three accused — Bhagaval Singh, Laila and Mohammed Shafi — to the house at Elanthoor as part of evidence collection. Sources said the accused showed the vessels in which they had stored the body parts. The weapons reportedly used to commit the murders were also recovered.

The probe team also recreated the crime scene in the presence of the accused using the ‘dummy’ of a woman. Sources also ruled out the possibility of finding more bodies from the house premises. Earlier in the day, specially trained cadaver dogs helped the police in their search to find if more bodies were buried on the house premises.

Canine noses help police search for more bodies

@Kochi/Pathanamthitta With the help of the dogs, Maya and Murphy, the police conducted a detailed search at the house compound and the massage therapy centre. The dogs started the search by 2.10pm, and around 2.27pm, one of the dogs focused on a spot covered with bushes, especially turmeric plants. The police cleared the bushes and removed the earth with the help of Tiruvalla native Soman, who has been helping the police recover bodies for the past many years. However, they could not find anything from there. The police also marked three other spots as ‘indicated’ by the dogs.

The intense stench in the area has been reportedly causing confusion among the dogs. Around 3.10 pm, the dogs took a break for some time. Around 3.35pm, a piece of bone was found near the place from where the body of Roslin, one of the victims, was exhumed.

The forensic team, which was present at the site, took it for further examination. While searching for evidence, the dogs also entered the massage therapy centre. The dog squad ended the search by 5.30pm. The police said there was smell of blood inside the rooms. It is learnt that the fingerprint of one of the accused was found in the refrigerator. The evidence collection went late into the night.

