Home States Kerala

Human sacrifice: Cops not sure whether Shafi assisted surgeon in autopsy

The manner in which Tamil Nadu native Padmam’s body, which was buried after human sacrifice, was cut into pieces raised suspicion.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Human-Sacrifice

A key accused in the case Shafi under police custody. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI:  While the mystery surrounding Mohammed Shafi is yet to be unravelled fully, the investigators revealed that he had worked as a butcher earlier and they are now looking into whether he had applied his experience in cutting flesh and bones to chop the bodies of the victims brutally. However, the police said they have not received any evidence yet of reports that Shafi had worked as an assistant of a surgeon in performing postmortem examinations at a government hospital in Central Kerala.

The special investigation team is probing the previous jobs of Shafi as he had executed the twin murders in a brutal manner by mutilating the body parts of the victims using a cleaver and knives. It is suspected that Shafi’s experience of working as a butcher helped him mutilate bodies brutally.

The manner in which Tamil Nadu native Padmam’s body, which was buried after human sacrifice, was cut into pieces raised suspicion. “He had worked as a butcher. But the other information that he had assisted a surgeon in performing postmortem is not proved yet,” said Kochi City Pol ice Commissioner C H Nagaraju. Shafi is not cooperating with the officers during the interrogation. The interrogation will continue after the ongoing evidence collection, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human sacrifice Mohammed Shafi
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp