Human sacrifice: Cops not sure whether Shafi assisted surgeon in autopsy

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the mystery surrounding Mohammed Shafi is yet to be unravelled fully, the investigators revealed that he had worked as a butcher earlier and they are now looking into whether he had applied his experience in cutting flesh and bones to chop the bodies of the victims brutally. However, the police said they have not received any evidence yet of reports that Shafi had worked as an assistant of a surgeon in performing postmortem examinations at a government hospital in Central Kerala.

The special investigation team is probing the previous jobs of Shafi as he had executed the twin murders in a brutal manner by mutilating the body parts of the victims using a cleaver and knives. It is suspected that Shafi’s experience of working as a butcher helped him mutilate bodies brutally.

The manner in which Tamil Nadu native Padmam’s body, which was buried after human sacrifice, was cut into pieces raised suspicion. “He had worked as a butcher. But the other information that he had assisted a surgeon in performing postmortem is not proved yet,” said Kochi City Pol ice Commissioner C H Nagaraju. Shafi is not cooperating with the officers during the interrogation. The interrogation will continue after the ongoing evidence collection, said sources.

KOCHI: While the mystery surrounding Mohammed Shafi is yet to be unravelled fully, the investigators revealed that he had worked as a butcher earlier and they are now looking into whether he had applied his experience in cutting flesh and bones to chop the bodies of the victims brutally. However, the police said they have not received any evidence yet of reports that Shafi had worked as an assistant of a surgeon in performing postmortem examinations at a government hospital in Central Kerala. The special investigation team is probing the previous jobs of Shafi as he had executed the twin murders in a brutal manner by mutilating the body parts of the victims using a cleaver and knives. It is suspected that Shafi’s experience of working as a butcher helped him mutilate bodies brutally. The manner in which Tamil Nadu native Padmam’s body, which was buried after human sacrifice, was cut into pieces raised suspicion. “He had worked as a butcher. But the other information that he had assisted a surgeon in performing postmortem is not proved yet,” said Kochi City Pol ice Commissioner C H Nagaraju. Shafi is not cooperating with the officers during the interrogation. The interrogation will continue after the ongoing evidence collection, said sources.