Home States Kerala

Sudhakaran apologises for his controversial remarks 

Sudhakaran claimed that he had not addressed Tharoor as a trainee.  

Published: 16th October 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After his comparison of leaders from Kerala's northern and southern districts in an interview to The New Indian Express courted controversy, state Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday apologised before the media if his remarks had hurt anyone's sentiments.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, Sudhakaran said he had not misinterpreted the Ramayana.

In the 'Express Dialogues' interview published on Sunday, Sudhakaran had recalled a story about how Lakshman had thoughts of stealing his brother Ram's wife while they were flying in the Pushpaka Vimanam after killing  Ravana. 

Later, Lakshman felt sorry for his thoughts when they reached Thrissur. Ram read his brother's mind and consoled Lakshman, " Yes, I read your mind. It's not your fault. The fault lies with the land we covered... " (laughs out) When this snowballed into a major controversy, Sudhakaran clarified that it's a story prevalent in his native place in Kannur.

"I have not misinterpreted the Ramayana and there was no ill feelings. I am apologising if I've hurt someone and wish to withdraw my statement," said Sudhakaran.

The question the TNIE journalist posed before Sudhakaran was "How different are the politicians from south Kerala and Malabar"? Sudhakaran who belongs to Kannur in Malabar region was quick to react to it by recalling a story on Ram and Lakshman.  He also added that the leaders from Malabar are known for their honesty, straightforwardness and courage. 

Regarding Shashi Tharoor's candidature, Sudhakaran had maintained that he had not held any organisational posts and that he is a trainee and can't lead the party.

When this comment also courted controversy, Sudhakaran maintained that he had not addressed Tharoor as a trainee.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Ramayana
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp