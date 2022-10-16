Sudhakaran apologises for his controversial remarks 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After his comparison of leaders from Kerala's northern and southern districts in an interview to The New Indian Express courted controversy, state Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday apologised before the media if his remarks had hurt anyone's sentiments.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, Sudhakaran said he had not misinterpreted the Ramayana.

In the 'Express Dialogues' interview published on Sunday, Sudhakaran had recalled a story about how Lakshman had thoughts of stealing his brother Ram's wife while they were flying in the Pushpaka Vimanam after killing Ravana.

Later, Lakshman felt sorry for his thoughts when they reached Thrissur. Ram read his brother's mind and consoled Lakshman, " Yes, I read your mind. It's not your fault. The fault lies with the land we covered... " (laughs out) When this snowballed into a major controversy, Sudhakaran clarified that it's a story prevalent in his native place in Kannur.

"I have not misinterpreted the Ramayana and there was no ill feelings. I am apologising if I've hurt someone and wish to withdraw my statement," said Sudhakaran.

The question the TNIE journalist posed before Sudhakaran was "How different are the politicians from south Kerala and Malabar"? Sudhakaran who belongs to Kannur in Malabar region was quick to react to it by recalling a story on Ram and Lakshman. He also added that the leaders from Malabar are known for their honesty, straightforwardness and courage.

Regarding Shashi Tharoor's candidature, Sudhakaran had maintained that he had not held any organisational posts and that he is a trainee and can't lead the party.

When this comment also courted controversy, Sudhakaran maintained that he had not addressed Tharoor as a trainee.

