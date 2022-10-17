Home States Kerala

Elanthoor murders: Cops to analyse ‘Nithari killings’ to unravel mystery

Probe team finds striking similarities between both cases, will conduct narco test if needed

Published: 17th October 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 02:22 AM

People gathered near the house of Bhagaval Singh at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta after the news of the human sacrifice came to light on Tuesday. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police team probing the Elanthoor human sacrifice case has found striking similarities between the incident and the sensational Nithari killings in 2006, and is planning to emulate the methodology of the team that investigated the Uttar Pradesh slayings. The police had found skulls and bones of 16 persons, mostly children, in a drain at a house in Nithari village, Noida. 

After years of probe and trial, businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, and his domestic help Surinder Koli, were convicted for committing the gruesome murders.  For both the investigating officers and the forensic experts who had to analyse hundreds of bones and skeletal remains, the task was challenging as they had to extract evidence and construct the sequence of crimes from the decaying bones.  

“We are stuck in a similar situation in the human sacrifice murders too. We have only a few pieces of body parts to build strong forensic evidence. If needed, we will consult some of the senior forensic experts who were associated with the Nithari killings probe,” a source said. 

The police will conduct a narco-analysis test and brain mapping on the accused, if needed. The team has already started the process of re-constructing the entire crime sequence by collecting details on how the killings were carried out and from which part the chopping started. 

