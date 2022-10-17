Elanthoor murders: Decayed body parts major challenge for forensic test

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The forensic team is staring at a major challenge in the ‘human sacrifice’ case as collecting scientific evidence from almost decomposed body parts is an uphill task. The forensic analysis will be done on the recovered bones, including the skull, and long bones like the pelvis and femur as the remains are decayed.

“Finding the exact cause of death will be difficult unless the injuries have caused any damages to the bones,” said a senior forensic surgeon. Currently, the forensic team is in the process of removing the soft tissues and flesh from the body parts.

“The forensic investigation will focus on ascertaining the sex, race, stature, and DNA of the body. If we find duplication in any bone, a detailed analysis will be done to check whether it belongs to a third person,” the surgeon said adding that the torso of a body is vital in analysing the internal organs. “If the torso is missing, the forensic analysis will become more challenging as the accused might have purposefully hidden it to conceal evidence,” the officer added.

KOCHI: The forensic team is staring at a major challenge in the ‘human sacrifice’ case as collecting scientific evidence from almost decomposed body parts is an uphill task. The forensic analysis will be done on the recovered bones, including the skull, and long bones like the pelvis and femur as the remains are decayed. “Finding the exact cause of death will be difficult unless the injuries have caused any damages to the bones,” said a senior forensic surgeon. Currently, the forensic team is in the process of removing the soft tissues and flesh from the body parts. “The forensic investigation will focus on ascertaining the sex, race, stature, and DNA of the body. If we find duplication in any bone, a detailed analysis will be done to check whether it belongs to a third person,” the surgeon said adding that the torso of a body is vital in analysing the internal organs. “If the torso is missing, the forensic analysis will become more challenging as the accused might have purposefully hidden it to conceal evidence,” the officer added.