Gandhi's Kharge? Independent Tharoor? Congress to elect party chief after two decades 

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress central election authority Madhusudan Mistry has approved a change in the voting method for the Congress presidential poll on Monday, after Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor filed a complaint.

Tharoor, who is contesting the election against party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, had complained to the authority that the earlier directive asking voters to write ‘1’ across the names of their preferred candidate could be mistaken as ‘candidate number 1’. In the ballot paper, candidate number 1 is Kharge, while Tharoor is candidate number 2.

Following this, Mistry on Sunday informed Pradesh returning officers in all states that voters need to put only a checkmark instead of writing ‘1’. Meanwhile, Tharoor continued his campaigning by releasing a video message on Sunday. In the video, released in both Hindi and English versions, he sought his party colleagues support for the last time. He also emphasised that it was a secret ballot and urged them to come forward bravely and vote for ‘change.’

Tharoor told TNIE on Sunday that he will reach Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram between 10.30 am and 11 am on Monday to cast his vote. He has been campaigning extensively on the ground, going to PCCs and meeting Congress leaders. He has also been using social media for electioneering, using the hashtag #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor with his posts.

All set in Kerala

Voting to be held at Indira Bhavan in T’Puram from 10 am to 4 pm

A top Congress leader said since there are 307 leaders in the voters list, there will be two booths

No poll-related hoardings allowed within 200m of Indira Bhavan

Supporters banned from shouting slogans in favour of candidates

Seva Dal volunteers to be deployed

Rahul to vote in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently in Karnataka for his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), will vote at Sanganakallu in Bellary where he is camping. Congress national general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 40 other BJY participants will also cast their votes at Sanganakallu.

